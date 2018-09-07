Steelers' Antonio Brown lets Le'Veon Bell know he's still 'family'
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is taking some heat for taking a stand. He has stayed away from team practices and preseason games as part of his push for a sweeter contract deal.
While some players and fans have said Bell is being selfish by putting himself before the good of the team, others have been more understanding of a player's right to fair compensation.
Antonio Brown spoke out Thursday via Twitter when he assured Bell that he would be welcome on the team when he is ready to return.
We all we got, we all we need. Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family ✊ @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/ukPRUdoqe4— Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 7, 2018
The tweet tagged Bell and read, "We all we got, we all we need. Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family". Brown included a raised fist emoji.
The tweet had been "liked" nearly 28,000 times by Friday morning.
