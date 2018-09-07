Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Steelers

Steelers' Antonio Brown lets Le'Veon Bell know he's still 'family'

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown catch with Le'Veon Bell during the fourth quarter against the Titans Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is taking some heat for taking a stand. He has stayed away from team practices and preseason games as part of his push for a sweeter contract deal.

While some players and fans have said Bell is being selfish by putting himself before the good of the team, others have been more understanding of a player's right to fair compensation.

Antonio Brown spoke out Thursday via Twitter when he assured Bell that he would be welcome on the team when he is ready to return.

The tweet tagged Bell and read, "We all we got, we all we need. Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family". Brown included a raised fist emoji.

The tweet had been "liked" nearly 28,000 times by Friday morning.

Take a deeper dive into Bell's contract situation with Joe Rutter.

