Steelers' Antonio Brown on Le'Veon Bell: 'No one wins when the family feuds'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Brown said he hasn’t been in touch with Le’Veon Bell all summer. But the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star receiver isn’t willing to say he takes offense to how the star running back is handling his contract situation.

“Everyone got their own personal business with the game,” Brown said Friday, “and that’s just everyone’s personal business.”

Unlike at least three of the Steelers’ offensive linemen earlier this week, Brown wasn’t willing to admonish Bell for not signing his $14.5 million franchise tag tender and reporting to the team in time for Sunday’s regular-season opener.

“No one wins when the family feuds,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, we are a family. If he’s here or he’s not, we want the best for him. That’s what it’s all about; it’s not about pointing fingers and fighting amongst each other. We are a (close-knit) group; we respect and love each other, regardless of the situation.”

We all we got, we all we need. Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family ✊ @LeVeonBell pic.twitter.com/ukPRUdoqe4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 7, 2018

But is Bell still part of the family?

“When he comes, he will be a part.”

Will the Steelers survive and thrive without Bell playing?

“As long as we’ve got ‘7’ (Ben Roethlisberger) and the o-line, I think we got a great chance to win every game.”

Are Bell’s decisions – and the controversy surrounding it – hurting the Steelers?

“Everyone got their own personal business; my business is to be the best guy here. Employee 84 is here ready to work, no one else matters.”

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.