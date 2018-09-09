Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Was Steelers' James Conner throwing shade at Le'Veon Bell with TD celebration?

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Steelers running back James Conner celebrates his touchdown against the Browns in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers celebrate James Conner's touchdown against the Browns in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

James Conner had 56 touchdowns during his career at Pitt. He got his first in the NFL on Sunday.

Conner ran through a wide hole the offensive line created for him on the right side of the offense 3 minutes and 41 seconds into the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular-season opener at the Cleveland Browns.

A second-year NFL running back who was a third-round pick last season, Conner made his first NFL start in the game as a replacement for the absent Le’Veon Bell.

After the score, Conner showed a child-like enthusiasm in scoring for the first time in a meaningful game since Nov. 26, 2016, while playing for Pitt against Syracuse.

Popular at Pitt because he was a two-time all-ACC performer and because he overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015-16. Many reacted to his touchdown on Twitter:

Of course, many fans took the no-frills celebration – showing love for his linemen – as a subtle shot at Bell, who has not signed his $14.5 million franchise tag tender and has not reported to the Steelers. Wednesday, three Steelers offensive linemen were critical of Bell’s absence .

Conner scored his second NFL touchdown later in the game.

