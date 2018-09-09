Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger run first QB sneak in years – in front of Todd Haley

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger stiff-arms the Browns' Brian Boddy-Calhoun in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlieberger stiff-arms the Browns' Brian Boddy-Calhoun in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during the Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline during the Vikings game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Heinz Field

Updated 1 hour ago

Much to the chagrin of their fans in recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers infamously seemed to refuse to run quarterback sneaks on third- or fourth and 1. As the play-caller, former offensive coordinator Todd Haley was blamed .

Well, the QB sneak is back. The Steelers converted one early in the fourth quarter of their season opener against the Browns in Cleveland. On third-and-1 from the Browns’ 40.

It worked, Roethlisberger picked up 2 yards and the first down.

Whether it was a subtle message for Haley or not, many fans on social media had fun speculating it as such. Haley was let go by the Steelers over the offseason and quickly hired for the same job with the Browns.

And then even the Steelers’ official Twitter account chimed in.

