Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger run first QB sneak in years – in front of Todd Haley
Updated 1 hour ago
Much to the chagrin of their fans in recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers infamously seemed to refuse to run quarterback sneaks on third- or fourth and 1. As the play-caller, former offensive coordinator Todd Haley was blamed .
Well, the QB sneak is back. The Steelers converted one early in the fourth quarter of their season opener against the Browns in Cleveland. On third-and-1 from the Browns’ 40.
It worked, Roethlisberger picked up 2 yards and the first down.
That's the first QB sneak Ben Roethlisberger has run since November 29th, 2015. #Steelers— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 9, 2018
Big Ben just converted a third-and-1 with a 2-yard run... did Pittsburgh FINALLY run a QB sneak?? Someone watching that game please tell me thank you.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) September 9, 2018
Whether it was a subtle message for Haley or not, many fans on social media had fun speculating it as such. Haley was let go by the Steelers over the offseason and quickly hired for the same job with the Browns.
And then even the Steelers’ official Twitter account chimed in.
QB keeper. pic.twitter.com/OF6bVEIsfo— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 9, 2018
