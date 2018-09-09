Steelers' Le'Veon Bell tweets wonderment regarding tie with Browns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Of all the players who have a locker stall at the Pittsburgh Steelers' UPMC Rooney Sports Complex practice facility, Le'Veon Bell perhaps was the only one who stayed dry Sunday afternoon.

Like most of the rest of Steelers Nation, Bell likely watched the Steelers' four-hour 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns from his couch (or at least some other dry locale). And the only commentary the star running back had during or after the game on Twitter was a one-character emoji.

It was sent to express wonderment over the fact an NFL game can end in a tie. After all, the Steelers hadn't been in one since 2002, and the most recent time the Browns had tied a game was 29 years ago.

During the 70 minutes of action in the game, Bell's replacement had 192 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Of course, among James Conner's 36 touches was a crucial fumble, too.

As such -- and with many fans bitter toward Bell for not signing his franchise player tag and forfeiting $855,000 each week he chooses not to report to the Steelers -- many fans expressed opinions about Bell and/or Conner during and after the game.

Some fans apparently even took Bell's tweet as a veiled shot at Conner or the Steelers or his whole contract situation.

Bell, though, made sure to clarify that it was not.

no shade, just never witnessed a tie before… https://t.co/5xdKGlk1Hi — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 9, 2018

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .