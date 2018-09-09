Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers CB Joe Haden to have MRI on injured hamstring

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden breaks up a pass intended for the Browns’ Josh Gordon during the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
CLEVELAND — Joe Haden’s second game as a visiting player at FirstEnergy Stadium ended early. And the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback isn’t sure when he’ll be back on any football field after exiting in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Haden indicated he will undergo an MRI on Monday.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow,” Haden said after the Steelers and Cleveland Browns played to a 21-21 tie. “I just know it’s my hamstring. I’m going to figure it out.”

Haden had three tackles and broke up a deep pass to former teammate Josh Gordon in the end zone, a breakup that was borderline interference.

After Haden exited, Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor began targeting his backup, second-year corner Cameron Sutton.

Sutton was beaten twice — for 38 and 17 yards — on a two-play drive that resulted in the Browns tying the score with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rashard Higgins got behind Sutton on the first pass, and Gordon beat him in single coverage on the touchdown.

Sutton did bounce back near the end of regulation with an interception in front of the goal line that forced overtime.

“He created our only turnover,” Haden said. “We have to create more of those. We only had one today. We want to force some more fumbles, pick some more passes, get some more turnovers.”

Haden spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland and endured a 1-15 season in 2016, his final season with the Browns. What he saw transpire Sunday, with the Browns rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, was a rarity during his tenure in Cleveland.

“They consistently fought,” he said. “They fought hard.”

Haden’s injury was the only one reported by the Steelers.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

