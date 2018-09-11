Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Le'Veon Bell spotted partying in Miami as Steelers prep for Chiefs

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Le'Veon Bell reportedly pulled an all-nighter this week, but he wasn't studying the Pittsburgh Steelers' playbook.

Bell, who remains away from the team as the NFL season enters its second week, was hanging out in a Miami nightclub until the wee hours of Tuesday morning, TMZ Sports reported .

TMZ Sports said Bell arrived at Rockwell in Miami's South Beach around midnight and partied at the club for several hours. He was spotted hanging around the DJ booth and taking pictures with clubgoers.

Bell has remained in Florida, purportedly training for his eventual return to the Steelers, while the NFL season continues without him. Bell was a no-show before the Steelers played at Cleveland on Sunday, and coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he has no idea when the running back will rejoin his teammates.

Bell will lose $855,000 in salary for each week he misses this season. He needs to be on the active roster for six games to accrue a year toward free agency in 2019. Bell is hoping to land a mega-contract next year once he become free to negotiate with other teams.

