Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on elbow injury: 'It's just a bruise; it will be fine'

Knowing what was coming in a Wednesday morning session with the media, Ben Roethlisberger had a quick and snide answer when he was asked about an injury he suffered Sunday.

Ben, how’s your elbow?

“Got two of ‘em,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said with a smile.

Given a chance to follow up, Roethlisberger conceded a real answer.

“Just got hit, a bruise; it will be fine,” Roethlisberger said.

He added that the injury occurred with 48 seconds to play in overtime on the play in which he was strip-sacked by the Browns’ Genard Avery. Thirty-nine seconds of game time (approximately 5 minutes of real time) later, Roethlisberger came in for the game’s final a play, a desperate, running throw that traveled more than 30 yards but fell incomplete.

Roethlisberger would not confirm or deny if he’d had an MRI performed on the elbow, the outside of which was struck by Avery’s helmet. He said it was possible he would miss practice Wednesday, but that is typical for older veterans under coach Mike Tomlin.

Asked if the injury could possibly prevent him from playing in the Steelers’ home opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs: “Hope not. Don’t plan on it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.