Steelers

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell takes blame for missed field goal against Browns

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell misses a field goal attempt during overtime against the Browns Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 13 hours ago

Chris Boswell refused to blame the wet conditions, his new, $20-million contract or a slightly high snap for his missed 42-yard field-goal attempt that could have clinched the season opener Sunday in Cleveland.

“I missed it,” Boswell said Wednesday morning at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. “It’s not something I’m going to blame the weather on. I’ve kicked in rain before. I’ve kicked in snow. I’ve made kicks in all of that, so it’s just a matter of me putting the ball through the pipes – and I didn’t.”

That Boswell went wide left with a chance to clinch a victory – the game ended in a 21-21 tie – was something of a shocker, given his penchant for game-winning field goals last season. He was 35 of 38 on field goals and had four game winners, including three in the final seconds.

Boswell wouldn’t pin any blame on long snapper Kameron Canaday or holder Jordan Berry. Instead, Boswell said that he believed the kick would split the uprights after the ball left his foot.

“I still hit a really good ball,” Boswell said. “It’s something I’m not going to put on anybody else. It was in my hands and I didn’t make it.”

Boswell also dismissed any suggestion that he placed internal pressure on himself after signing a four-year, $15.8-million extension Aug. 23 that made him the highest-paid kicker on average.

“I don’t think a contract changes how you kick a football,” Boswell said.

Boswell did, however, admit that missing the kick was a “tough one” and something he wants to minimize this season, if not his career.

“Of course, you try to move past it as fast as you can but it’s going to sink in for a little bit. It’s something you have to just keep fighting,” Boswell said. “You miss your first one and you’ve just got to bounce back and act like it never happened. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

