Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Alan Faneca, Bill Cowher, Hines Ward among Steelers nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Former Steeler Alan Faneca during the Hall of Honor announcement Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Steeler Alan Faneca during the Hall of Honor announcement Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 6 hours ago

Guard Alan Faneca, receiver Hines Ward, head coach Bill Cowher and safety Thomas Everett are former Pittsburgh Steelers who were among the list of 102 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.

The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

Faneca, a finalist the past three years, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, including seven honors while playing for the Steelers between 1998-2007. Ward, who had 1,000 catches over a 14-year Steelers career, was a semifinalist the past two years. He played on the Super Bowl XL champion team coached by Cowher, who won 161 games leading the Steelers from 1992-2006.

Everett played the first five (1987-91) of this nine NFL seasons with the Steelers; he won two Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys.

Other nominees with local ties include cornerback Ty Law (Aliquippa), offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski (Penn State) and coach Marty Schottenheimer (Canonsburg native).

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me