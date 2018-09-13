Alan Faneca, Bill Cowher, Hines Ward among Steelers nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Guard Alan Faneca, receiver Hines Ward, head coach Bill Cowher and safety Thomas Everett are former Pittsburgh Steelers who were among the list of 102 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.

The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

Faneca, a finalist the past three years, was a nine-time Pro Bowler, including seven honors while playing for the Steelers between 1998-2007. Ward, who had 1,000 catches over a 14-year Steelers career, was a semifinalist the past two years. He played on the Super Bowl XL champion team coached by Cowher, who won 161 games leading the Steelers from 1992-2006.

Everett played the first five (1987-91) of this nine NFL seasons with the Steelers; he won two Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys.

Other nominees with local ties include cornerback Ty Law (Aliquippa), offensive lineman Steve Wisniewski (Penn State) and coach Marty Schottenheimer (Canonsburg native).

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.