Vance McDonald healthy, prepping for season debut for Steelers

Saying that avoiding a setback in his return to full practice participation was “reassuring,” tight end Vance McDonald is preparing to make his season debut in the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener Sunday.

McDonald practiced fully for a second consecutive day Thursday after he’d been unable to do so for more than a month because of a foot injury.

“It was just kind of one of those lingering things that you didn’t want to have a setback,” McDonald said Thursday. “(Getting) timing back was kind of everything, really. But really just taking it day to day.”

McDonald was expected to serve as the No. 1 tight end this season, a year after he was acquired from San Francisco in a late-preseason trade. Having a full year in the offense and a full offseason to prepare was expected to lead to a breakout season.

Now, he’ll make his season debut with all of five full practices under his belt since training camp opened July 25.

“(Things) don’t go as to the way it was planned a lot of times, so it’s just adjusting,” McDonald said. “That’s adversity, that’s the NFL… so we just had to adjust.”

