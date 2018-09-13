Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Joe Haden, David DeCastro continue to sit out Steelers practice; Cam Heyward returns

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney during practice Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney during practice Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.

Updated 5 hours ago

One of the four former Pro Bowl players who sat out Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers practice returned for Thursday’s session, but cornerback Joe Haden and guard David DeCastro joined quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as those who remained out because of injury.

Haden (hamstring) and DeCastro (broken hand) were injured during this past week’s season-opening tie at Cleveland. Coty Sensabaugh and B.J. Finney, respectively, would start in their place if either can’t play in Sunday’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward, though, was a full practice participant Thursday after he missed Wednesday because of a knee injury.

Heyward’s backup, veteran Tyson Alualu, also returned to practice (albeit in a limited capacity) after he did not take part in Wednesday’s session.

DeCastro has said the severe swelling in his hand could be what prevents him from playing or practicing. If Finney starts in his place, it would mean that three of his eight career starts would be against Kansas City, a team from a city he grew up less than three hours away from and went to college less than two hours west of.

“It’s kind of funny,” Finney said. “We all get a little laugh out of it – somehow, some way it falls on me to play against Kansas City.”

Finney is the top backup at all three interior offensive line spots, but his only previous NFL regular-season starting experience has been at left guard and center. He also spent most of this past training camp as the first-team left guard while Ramon Foster recovered from a knee injury.

“This spring and summer, obviously, I played center and left guard primarily, but (offensive line coach Mike Munchak) does a good job rotating us all through so we can get the reps we need to be effective at our job,” Finney said.

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me