Steelers

Steelers' James Conner honors Mac Miller with custom cleats

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is honoring rapper Mac Miller with custom cleats for Sunday’s game.

Conner posted to photos of the cleats to Twitter on Saturday, writing, “Thank you Mac.” The silver and white cleats have portraits of Miller as well as words from his songs and the words “RIP MAC” on the tongue.

Sneaker artist and Duquesne University student Brennan Bizon created the shoes and posted images to his Instagram, including one with Conner.

Conner is starting in place of Le’Veon Bell, who is in a contract holdout and has not been with the team this season.

Conner and the Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:05 p.m. for their home opener at Heinz Field.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm J. McCormick and who grew up in Point Breeze, died Sept. 7 at his home in California of an apparent drug overdose.

The musician will have a Jewish funeral at a Pittsburgh area chapel this week , according to TMZ.

More than 2,000 fans attended a farewell party for him on Tuesday night at the Blue Slide Playground at Pittsburgh’s Frick Park.

Bell also posted his condolences for Miller’s death when the news broke.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

