Steelers' James Conner honors Mac Miller with custom cleats
Updated 18 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is honoring rapper Mac Miller with custom cleats for Sunday’s game.
Conner posted to photos of the cleats to Twitter on Saturday, writing, “Thank you Mac.” The silver and white cleats have portraits of Miller as well as words from his songs and the words “RIP MAC” on the tongue.
Thank you Mac. pic.twitter.com/gz9gkA7hBm— James Conner (@JamesConner_) September 15, 2018
Sneaker artist and Duquesne University student Brennan Bizon created the shoes and posted images to his Instagram, including one with Conner.
View this post on Instagram
Very humbled to play a part in this project. Made in honor of an amazing artist and human gone too soon, Mac Miller. Customized for @jamesconner for this Sunday. I went to Blue Slide Park to photograph these shoes. There was an amazing energy in the park, with so many people there to pay respect and kids enjoying the playground. Mac meant so much to this city and always will. Rest Easy Mac. #BizonCustoms #AlwaysOneOfOne #AngelusDirect #TeamAngelus #MacMiller #BlueSlidePark #RIPMac
Conner is starting in place of Le’Veon Bell, who is in a contract holdout and has not been with the team this season.
Conner and the Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:05 p.m. for their home opener at Heinz Field.
Miller, whose real name is Malcolm J. McCormick and who grew up in Point Breeze, died Sept. 7 at his home in California of an apparent drug overdose.
The musician will have a Jewish funeral at a Pittsburgh area chapel this week , according to TMZ.
More than 2,000 fans attended a farewell party for him on Tuesday night at the Blue Slide Playground at Pittsburgh’s Frick Park.
Bell also posted his condolences for Miller’s death when the news broke.
NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short...I just know you're now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller ...I love you bro, and will miss youu— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018
Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.