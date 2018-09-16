Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DeCastro, Haden among inactives for Steelers; Roethlisberger active for home opener

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Antonio Brown arrives at Heinz Field for the Steelers’ home opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs
Two starters – one from each side of the ball – are inactive for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Guard David DeCastro (broken hand) and cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) are among the seven players on the Steelers inactives list.

Also listed as inactive are wide receiver Justin Hunter, defensive end Tyson Alualu, third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph, strong safety Marcus Allen and tackle Zach Banner.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active and expected to start against the Chiefs despite missing two days of practice because of an elbow injury. Tight end Vance McDonald will make his season debut after sitting out all of the preseason and the season opener with a foot injury.

B.J. Finney will make his first start at right guard in place of DeCastro, who hasn’t missed a game because of injury since the middle of the 2013 season.

Coty Sensabaugh or Cameron Sutton will fill Haden’s spot at corner.

With Hunter inactive, rookie James Washington is expected to be the No. 3 wide receiver. Washington played sparingly in the season opener against Cleveland.

Safety Eric Berry is among the inactives for the Chiefs.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

click me