ESPN profiles Steelers' James Conner and how he helps others
Updated 2 hours ago
Leave to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi to not leave a dry eye in the house on a Sunday morning.
Rinaldi featured a story about the well-chronicled fight that James Conner has had with cancer. But Rinaldi wove in the fact Conner has helped others in the Pittsburgh area who are struggling with problems of their own.
It left many reaching for the tissue boxes.
If you're unsure about rooting for James Conner, you need to watch Tom Rinaldi's story on him and everything he's endured in his young life. #BiggerThanFootball https://t.co/e0ooSVfI7r— Justin David Hansen (@justindhansen) September 16, 2018
Tom Rinaldi's @espn story on James Conner...Wow. It will be easy to root for Conner, each and every week.— Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) September 16, 2018
If you don't root for @JamesConner_ after watching that piece by the legendary Tom Rinaldi, I don't have time for you. Inspiring stuff right there. Make a difference every day.— Aaron Goebbel (@AaronGoebbel) September 16, 2018
Watching the Tom Rinaldi / ESPN piece about James Conner / the little boy with cancer just makes my heart burst every single time. AND then Conner gets the call from Tomlin and then I notice the dust in my apartment— Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) September 16, 2018
@espn incredible story James Conner by Tom Rinaldi...sport brings us together to celebrate the human spirit...WE thank you for sharing these— Erryn Weggenman (@errynweggenman) September 16, 2018