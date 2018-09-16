Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

ESPN profiles Steelers' James Conner and how he helps others

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Steelers running back James Conner leaves Browns defenders in his wake in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Leave to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi to not leave a dry eye in the house on a Sunday morning.

Rinaldi featured a story about the well-chronicled fight that James Conner has had with cancer. But Rinaldi wove in the fact Conner has helped others in the Pittsburgh area who are struggling with problems of their own.

It left many reaching for the tissue boxes.

Steelers' James Conner honors Mac Miller with custom cleats
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is honoring rapper Mac Miller with custom cleats for Sunday's game. Conner posted to photos of the cleats to Twitter ...
