Jets' Pryor wearing custom 9/11 cleats

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is wearing custom-made 9/11 tribute cleats for today’s New York Jets home game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Air Jordan XI cleats were designed and produced by Jordan Custom Kicks, operated by aptly named Mike Jordan, of Ringwood, N.J. Jordan is a “footwear artist” and has painted cleats for a number of pro players, including another Jets’ receiver, Robby Anderson, TY Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts and Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.

He also customizes spikes for some Major League Baseball players.

Pryor, the former Jeannette and Ohio State star quarterback who morphed into a wideout in the pros, is in his first season with New York, his sixth NFL team.

“When Pryor came over to the Jets I contacted him to see if he wanted to collaborate this season and he was interested,” Jordan said. “So we talked a little this week and he wanted two pairs, one for the game and one for pregame. “He asked me to draw up some designs and 9/11 tribute was the first idea that came to me since we just had the anniversary.”

Pryor caught three passes for 49 yards, including a 20-yard reception, in last week’s 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions.