Steelers

Steelers' Antonio Brown loses cool on sideline during Chiefs game

The Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
The Steelers' Antonio Brown in action during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sept. 16, 2018.
The Steelers' Antonio Brown in action during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sept. 16, 2018.

Antonio Brown appears frustrated.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ star receiver was spotted speaking demonstratively with his offensive coordinator during the second half of the Steelers home opener Sunday.

With the Steelers trailing the Kansas City Chiefs for the vast majority of the game and Brown’s receiving yards ranking just third of the team well into the fourth quarter, Brown looked to vent to first-year coordinator Randy Fichtner. Wide receivers coach Darryl Drake was standing nearby, too.

It was 50 weeks ago that Brown infamously tossed a Gatorade cooler on the sidelines of a win at Baltimore in which he finished with four catches for 34 yards. That drew admonishment from Ben Roethlisberger on his radio show two days later.

Before Sunday, the Steelers (0-0-1 after Week 1) were 15-2 in home openers at Heinz Field and had gone winless over their first two games just once since 2003.

