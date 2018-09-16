Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers can't make late stop in loss to Chiefs

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt eludes Steelers defenders during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt eludes Steelers defenders during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers had pulled with five points of the Kansas City Chiefs with 1:59 remaining Sunday in their home opener at Heinz Field.

Armed with three timeouts and a confidence in a defense that had yielded six touchdown passes, Mike Tomlin had kicker Chris Boswell eschew the onside kick.

The Steelers never got the ball back in the 42-37 loss.

“I wanted to give ourselves a chance to stop them,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We were holding all three timeouts. We didn’t do it effectively enough to create enough time for our offense to function.”

After yielding touchdowns on the Chiefs first three possessions of the second half, the Steelers had gotten a safety and recovered fumble on the next two drives.

The hopes for another stop were dashed when Kareem Hunt broke through for a 9-yard run. After a timeout, he gained three more yards for a first down.

“You have to stop the run in that situation,” linebacker Vince Williams said, “and we let them get that big run.”

The first down was a backbreaker. The Steelers stopped the clock two more times, but the Chiefs were able to run it to 12 seconds before having to punt. Trying for a block, Tyler Matakevich roughed punter Dustin Colquitt, and the Chiefs ran out the clock.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me