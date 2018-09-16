Steelers can't make late stop in loss to Chiefs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had pulled with five points of the Kansas City Chiefs with 1:59 remaining Sunday in their home opener at Heinz Field.

Armed with three timeouts and a confidence in a defense that had yielded six touchdown passes, Mike Tomlin had kicker Chris Boswell eschew the onside kick.

The Steelers never got the ball back in the 42-37 loss.

“I wanted to give ourselves a chance to stop them,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We were holding all three timeouts. We didn’t do it effectively enough to create enough time for our offense to function.”

After yielding touchdowns on the Chiefs first three possessions of the second half, the Steelers had gotten a safety and recovered fumble on the next two drives.

The hopes for another stop were dashed when Kareem Hunt broke through for a 9-yard run. After a timeout, he gained three more yards for a first down.

“You have to stop the run in that situation,” linebacker Vince Williams said, “and we let them get that big run.”

The first down was a backbreaker. The Steelers stopped the clock two more times, but the Chiefs were able to run it to 12 seconds before having to punt. Trying for a block, Tyler Matakevich roughed punter Dustin Colquitt, and the Chiefs ran out the clock.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer.