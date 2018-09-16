Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Pryor takes blame for Darnold INT: 'I let him down'

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Miami Dolphins’ Bobby McCain (28) defends New York Jets’ Terrelle Pryor during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
If Terrelle Pryor had shortened his route, maybe cut in front of his defender a touch earlier, the first-year New York Jets wide receiver said, his team may have had a better chance to come back against the visiting Miami Dolphins Sunday.

Instead of delivering to Pryor, though, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold threw his second interception of the day and the Jets went on to lose, 20-12.

Pryor, though, took the blame for Darnold’s second pick of the day. The Jeannette grad said, “I let him down,” according to NJ.com, after the defeat moved the Jets to 1-1.

The Jets had just cut the deficit to 20-6 early in the second half and had the ball back following a turnover at the Dolphins’ 12-yard line. But Xavier Howard stepped in front of Pryor in the back of the end zone to take away the Jets’ momentum and rob Pryor of his first touchdown with New York.

“I said it to him after the game, ‘I hope you forgive me,” Pryor told ESPN.com. “I’ll make sure I’m there next time.’ That one, it’s not on Sam and I wish it could go on a stat for me.”

Jetswire.com reported Pryor wasn’t running full speed on his route and Darnold threw to a spot where he expected Pryor to be.

The Jets are Pryor’s sixth NFL team. The former Ohio State quarterback, who began his pro career under center before switching positions in 2015, had four receptions for 84 yards in Sunday’s loss.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

