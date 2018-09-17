Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Antonio Brown on Twitter knock: 'Trade me let's find out'

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
The Steelers' Antonio Brown in action during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sept. 16, 2018.
Antonio Brown is at it again.

Brown took to social media on Monday to respond to a former Pittsburgh Steelers employee's assertion that the All-Pro receiver wouldn't be as good without Ben Roethlisberger throwing passes to him.

Responding to the claim that he "wouldn't put up those numbers for other teams," Brown shot back this barb:

"Trade me let's find out."

Brown was responding to Ryan Scarpino, a former media relations staffer with the Steelers. Scarpino left his job with the team in August 2017. He now works as an Allegheny County Health Department spokesman.

Scarpino's full tweet: "AB needs to thank his lucky stars, because he was drafted by a team that had Ben. And Ben got AB paid. You know darn well he wouldn't put up those numbers for other teams."

The exchange occurred less than a day after Brown was held to 67 yards receiving and was shown on television confronting offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner on the sidelines. Brown dressed quickly and left the locker room as reporters were permitted to enter.

Brown also was involved in two controversial tweets in recent months. In training camp, he called Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ed Bouchette a "clown" for a tweet in which the writer said Brown had limped off the practice field.

Two weeks ago, Brown alleged he would break the jaw of The Undefeated reporter Jesse Washington over a story that delved into the wide receiver's personal life.

Brown wasn't the only Steelers player to engage a fan on social media following the team's 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bud Dupree apparently sent a direct message to fan Russ Dickson who wondered where the outside linebacker "was all game."

Wrote Dupree: "I was at your girl house (innuendo deleted). Wat u gone do."



