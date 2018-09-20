Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers' Bud Dupree on Twitter exchange with fan: 'I did it as a joke… I got to be more careful'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates dropping Browns running back Duke Johnson Jr. for a loss Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Like the rest of us, Bud Dupree just wants to relax and enjoy social media. But like everyone else, too, he has come to the realization that’s apparently not possible anymore in today’s world.

Dupree had an exchange with a fan who used a curse word and derided his play during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Dupree, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fourth-year linebacker, sent a (purportedly private) direct message back to the fan, who promptly took a screenshot and posted it.

While it paled in comparison to teammate Antonio Brown’s “trade me let’s find out” tweet about 12 hours later, it still drew attention and became yet another bit of drama surrounding the Steelers.

“I did for a joke; I did it as a joke,” Dupree said Thursday. “Yes, I was mad after the game. But it’s a joke to me. I (understand) some people (took it seriously), but I feel like if you say something to me, if you can’t say it to me in person and risk getting into a fight, (instead) saying that to me on the internet…

“But that’s just part of the world we live in.”

Dupree said he wasn’t disciplined for the incident. But he did say it taught him a lesson to be “more careful” with how he uses social media. Dupree has almost 70,000 followers on Twitter and 227,000 on Instagram.

“It’s fun; it’s all a game,” Dupree said. “But these days, internet and social media is way different than it’s ever been. It’s how people kind of judge your life and kind of judge you as a person. So I got to be more careful in a situation like that.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

