Antonio Brown addresses his week of distractions with Steelers

Calling himself “misunderstood,” Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday said he is frustrated by losing, which prompted the chain reaction of events involving the All-Pro wide receiver starting with the team’s 42-37 loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Talking to the media for the first time since that game, Brown said the loss that dropped the Steelers to 0-1-1 is why he left the locker room so hastily afterward. He also downplayed his sideline confrontation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and said he informed coach Mike Tomlin in advance of his absence from work Monday because of “personal reasons.”

Combative at times during his interview, Brown also said he is in the spotlight and under the microscope because of vast media attention he receives.

“You guys write what you think is going to get hits,” Brown said. “Everyone in that locker room knows what I stand for, know what I’m about. I’m committed to this program, this organization. I go to work every day, go about my business. I don’t take it for granted. My business is winning here. I come here to win and if we’re not winning you’re damn right I’m (ticked) off.”

Tomlin disciplined Brown for not reporting Monday morning for the scheduled film study and meetings. Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s agent, said he informed Tomlin of Brown’s absence. But Brown said he personally told Tomlin about his personal matter.

“Yeah, I let him know,” Brown said. “You can’t just not show up. What do you guys think, you just don’t show up? We have a job and my job is to let everyone know what is going on with me and why I’m not here.”

Brown’s discipline apparently won’t carry over to the game Monday night at Tampa Bay. Brown bristled when asked if he’ll be on the field for the first snap.

“Why wouldn’t I be?” Brown said. “You don’t want to see me in my jersey?”

Brown also addressed his controversial tweet from Monday, which he posted a few hours before his absence from positional meetings and video review. Responding to a former team staffer’s claim that Brown owes his career and earnings to quarterback Ben Roethliserger, Brown wrote: “Trade me let’s find out.”

Brown said he simply was upset by the “personal shot,” from Ryan Scarpino, a former media relations employee.

“I obviously don’t want to be traded,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to put on my uniform, grateful to be a part of this organization. I don’t take that for granted. Obviously it was a stupid remark online. I just have to stay away from online with the distractions and letting people get me out of my character.”

Brown had nine catches for 67 yards Sunday but didn’t have a reception longer than 22 yards and didn’t factor into any of the scoring in the loss. He confronted Fichtner on the sideline in the second half and also appeared to direct comments at wide receiver coach Darryl Drake.

Fitchner scouted Brown when the wide receiver was at Central Michigan, and Brown said the two have a strong bond.

“I never yelled at Randy. We just talked,” he said. “We have a great relationship. Randy is the reason I’m here. He recruited me. If you see me in in his face talking, we have that type of respect for each other where I can talk like that. We know each other on that type of level. It’s not no disrespect. Ask Randy what I was saying. I’m saying (it’s about) winning. I’m misunderstood and you guys wouldn’t have a clue.”

Brown also detailed why he exited the locker room so hastily after the game. He exited as the media was permitted to enter. Brown typically is one of the last players in the locker room after games.

“You guys write stories about everything,” he said. “I’m (ticked) off we lost the game. If you want to talk, let’s talk. I’m right here. I’m not hiding from none of you. I don’t hide from no one.”

Reminded that reporters did want to talk to him Sunday, Brown contradicted himself. “I was available. I left early. I’m (ticked) off we lost.”

Brown, however, still views himself as a team leader, mentioning his track record – Monday’s absence notwithstanding.

“I come to work every day,” he said. “You guys can make a statement that I’m a diva but you ask these guys, I put my heart on the line every day.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.