Steelers injury report: Morgan Burnett (groin) downgraded at practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Safety Morgan Burnett did not practice Friday, hurting his chances of playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Monday night at Tampa Bay.

A nine-year veteran signed in the offseason, Burnett was bothered by a hamstring injury throughout much of the preseason and training camp. He did not start the regular-season opener as a result but played extensively. Last week, Burnett played 52 of the Steelers’ 58 defensive snaps during the loss to the Chiefs and said he was fully healthy.

Burnett was limited during Thursday’s practice.

Rookie first-round pick Terrell Edmunds has played strong safety in Burnett’s place throughout the preseason and in the opener at Cleveland. Burnett, though, has played in other roles during subpackages.

Also missing practice Friday were two starters on the offensive line: guard David DeCastro (hand fracture) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), as well as defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt (illness).

Cornerback Joe Haden, guard Ramon Foster and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu each went through a full practice and have few worries he can play Monday.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.