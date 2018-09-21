Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers injury report: Morgan Burnett (groin) downgraded at practice

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
The Steelers' Morgan Burnett leaps over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a run Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Morgan Burnett leaps over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a run Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 7 hours ago

Safety Morgan Burnett did not practice Friday, hurting his chances of playing in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Monday night at Tampa Bay.

A nine-year veteran signed in the offseason, Burnett was bothered by a hamstring injury throughout much of the preseason and training camp. He did not start the regular-season opener as a result but played extensively. Last week, Burnett played 52 of the Steelers’ 58 defensive snaps during the loss to the Chiefs and said he was fully healthy.

Burnett was limited during Thursday’s practice.

Rookie first-round pick Terrell Edmunds has played strong safety in Burnett’s place throughout the preseason and in the opener at Cleveland. Burnett, though, has played in other roles during subpackages.

Also missing practice Friday were two starters on the offensive line: guard David DeCastro (hand fracture) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), as well as defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt (illness).

Cornerback Joe Haden, guard Ramon Foster and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu each went through a full practice and have few worries he can play Monday.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

