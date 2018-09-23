Steelers' Le'Veon Bell says too many take him for granted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers hold-out Le’Veon Bell just wants to be appreciated.

In a tweet early Sunday morning the running back, who has not been with the team at all this season, posted: “sometimes a simple “thank you” can go a long way…I feel like too many ppl take me for granted…”

sometimes a simple "thank you" can go a long way...I feel like too many ppl take me for granted... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 23, 2018

He didn’t mention names, or teams, in the tweet, so people are free to speculate.

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City, Bell liked some Instagram posts showing the Steelers getting drilled by the Chiefs.

He also raised some eyebrows when he tweeted the inquisitive monocle emoji in the wake of the Steelers tie in Cleveland in week 1.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on the running back in the offseason, after which Bell skipped training camp and has not joined the team.

On Monday, another charged tweet from a Steelers’ star caused a controversy in the locker room . After the loss to the Chiefs, where he yelled at several offensive coaches, wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted “Trade me let’s find out.”

The Steelers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.