Steelers

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell says too many take him for granted

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell warms up before playing the Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell warms up before playing the Jaguars Saturday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh Steelers hold-out Le’Veon Bell just wants to be appreciated.

In a tweet early Sunday morning the running back, who has not been with the team at all this season, posted: “sometimes a simple “thank you” can go a long way…I feel like too many ppl take me for granted…”

He didn’t mention names, or teams, in the tweet, so people are free to speculate.

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City, Bell liked some Instagram posts showing the Steelers getting drilled by the Chiefs.

He also raised some eyebrows when he tweeted the inquisitive monocle emoji in the wake of the Steelers tie in Cleveland in week 1.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on the running back in the offseason, after which Bell skipped training camp and has not joined the team.

On Monday, another charged tweet from a Steelers’ star caused a controversy in the locker room . After the loss to the Chiefs, where he yelled at several offensive coaches, wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted “Trade me let’s find out.”

The Steelers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

