Steelers valued at $2.585 billion, No. 15 in NFL in latest Forbes rankings

TAMPA, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Steelers may be mired in last place in the AFC North, but off the field they are on much more solid footing.

According to the NFL franchise valuations released last week by Forbes , the Steelers are near the middle of the league’s 32 teams, ranking No. 15 with a value of $2.585 billion.

The team’s value increased 5 percent from 2017 when the Steelers ranked No. 16 with a value of $2.45 billion.

According to Forbes, the Steelers had $415 million in revenue last year and $85 million in operating income.

Values across the NFL jumped just 2 percent from 2017, the smallest increase since 2011.

The Dallas Cowboys top the list with a value of $5 billion. The New England Patriots are second at $3.8 billion. Rounding out the top five are the New York Giants ($3.3 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($3.2 billion) and Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion).

The least valuable NFL franchise is the Buffalo Bills at $1.6 billion.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.