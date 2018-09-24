Steelers' David DeCastro, Marcus Gilbert among inactives at Tampa Bay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two veteran offensive linemen will be on the sidelines for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they try to get their first win of the season Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Guard David DeCastro (broken hand) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) are among the players inactive for the game. B.J. Finney will make his second consecutive start at right guard in place of DeCastro. Matt Feiler will make his first NFL start at right tackle.

DeCastro didn’t practice the entire week leading up to the game, and Gilbert was limited Saturday in his only practice.

Also inactive is veteran starting strong safety Morgan Burnett. He will be replaced by rookie first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds. Burnett is out with a groin injury.

With veteran backup defensive lineman Tyson Alualu returning from a shoulder injury, L.T. Walton is inactive. The other inactives are wide receiver Justin Hunter, rookie safety Marcus Allen and third quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are 0-1-1 and occupy last place in the AFC North. Tampa Bay (2-0) leads the NFC South.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.