Steelers' Antonio Brown: Ben Roethlisberger doesn't need to apologize

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TAMPA, Fla. – Ben Roethlisberger slammed his helmet to the ground, then apologized to wide receiver Antonio Brown for his public display of emotion late in the Steelers’ 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Roethlisberger was upset about an apparent miscommunication that resulted in an incompletion on a third-and-9 pass play with 3:26 remaining and the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead.

Brown kept running down the field while Roethlisberger’s pass dropped to the ground near the sideline. The Steelers had to punt. When Roethlisberger got to the sideline, he removed his helmet and banged it on the ground.

Roethlisberger opened his press conference by apologizing to Brown “for showing a little bit too much emotion.”

Roethlisberger also approached Brown in the locker room, leaned down and whispered something in the star wide receiver’s ear.

When informed that Roethlisberger openly apologized to him, Brown said, “For what?”

“Ben is a competitor,” Brown added. “He loves me. There’s no apology. Nobody playing this game is perfect.”

In the first two games of the season, Brown had 18 catches but on 33 targets from Roethlisberger. On Monday, Brown caught his first six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Brown appreciated his quarterback’s gesture.

“He always makes me feel good communicating with me,” Brown said. “It’s like when your wife tells you that you look strong getting the groceries. It makes you want to get more groceries.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.