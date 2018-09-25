First pick special for Steelers 1st-rounder Terrell Edmunds

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 4:15 a.m.
The Chiefs' Kareem Hunt shakes the Steelers' Terrell Edmunds for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
TAMPA, Fla. – Terrell Edmunds read Ryan Fitzpatrick’s eyes and shoulders and reacted when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw a pass in his direction.

Edmunds, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection, started at strong safety and gave the Monday Night Football audience a glimpse of his open-field ability. Edmunds intercepted a second-quarter pass and returned it 35 yards to the Tampa Bay 35 in the Steelers’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.

If it was up to Edmunds, he would have found the end zone.

“I wanted to get in the box,” said Edmunds, drafted in the first round out of Virginia Tech in April. “That’s my mindset. I’m trying to get in the box each time.”

It was Edmunds’ first career NFL interception, but he hopes there are more to come this season. He had a pick in the preseason, but made sure to get the game ball delivered to his locker Monday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

“It feels good to have the first one under your belt,” Edmunds said. “Hopefully, that transitions into the whole season getting more and helping your team get more wins.”

Edmunds enjoyed his second chance after he struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, with defensive miscommunication and positional lapses that led to big plays.

“You’ve got to keep on pushing. You can’t get too high and you can never get too low,” Edmunds said. “Last week, people were on my back about that game. If I would’ve come in too low it would’ve been a bad game tonight. If I come in too high next week, then it might be a bad game next week. You’ve got to stay level-headed and just keep on working. We’re working every day.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me