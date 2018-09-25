Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger says spreading the wealth is affecting Antonio Brown's numbers

Through three weeks, perennial All Pro Antonio Brown is on pace for his least productive season in six years. Ben Roethlisberger has a theory as to why.

“(Opponents) are definitely still (double-teaming) and grabbing holding him like they always have,” Roethlisberger said on Tuesday morning on his weekly 93.7 FM radio show. “I think it’s maybe just as much me looking at other guys and not trying to force it to him.”

Brown has six catches for 50 yards in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-27 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. He was targeted nine times, second-most on the team to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 11.

Through three games this season, Brown has been the target of 30.2 percent of Roethlisberger’s throws (42 of 139). That’s not markedly different than last season, for example, when Brown was targeted by 31.8 percent of Roethlisberger’s passes in the 13 full games Brown played (160/502). Over the first three weeks of last season, Brown was the target in 32.7 percent of Roethlisberger’s passes.

But Brown had 354 receiving yards after three games last season and finished with 1,533. He has 210 this season, a pace to finish with 1,120. That would be his fewest since 2012.

“I am sure he’s frustrated a little bit,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s used to 1,500-yard seasons; (Brown hasn’t) had a 100-yard game yet. So I think you get frustrated when you get used to the big numbers, that can happen. (But) winning helps cure everything, and we won (Monday). I think he’s still a little frustrated but he got a touchdown and we won the game.”

Smith-Schuster (38) has four fewer targets than Brown this season but has more catches (27 to 24) and yards (356 to 210). Tight end Jesse James almost has as many yards (205) on only nine catches. Running back James Conner has been targeted 17 times and tight end Vance McDonald 10 times in two games. Young wide receivers James Washington and Ryan Switzer each have a touchdown reception.

“JuJu is doing great things, Jesse, Vance, James Washington is making plays; Switz, now, too,” Roethlisberger said. “In the past I have forced them (to Brown) and some god things have come of it. (But) I am trying not to do too much of that now; I’m just trying to make plays. And that might be the reason why (Brown’s) numbers aren’t where they were in the past.”

Brown was spotted yelling at assistant coaches during the Week 2 loss to Kansas City. He was disciplined for an absence from a mandatory meeting last week and tweeted “trade me let’s find out” in response to a former team employee who suggested Roethlisberger is the sole reason for Brown’s career successes.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.