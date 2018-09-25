Hulk Hogan poses with Steelers' James Conner, Jerome Bettis
Hulkamania was running wild Monday night in Tampa Bay, brother.
WWF/WWE icon Hulk Hogan was on the sidelines for the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. He took the oppurtunity to snap some pics with Steelers running back James Conner and Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.
James Conner one tough SOB brother. HH pic.twitter.com/dClNYjPDYS— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 25, 2018
Got my new tag team partner "Jerome the Bus" ready for the WWE tag team belts brother HH pic.twitter.com/2uVb7djJlG— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 25, 2018
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, has a been a fixture at Buccaneers games this season.
Hey brother! Let's see those , @HulkHogan . #GoBucs | #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/gdBYfUM2B6— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2018
