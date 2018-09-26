Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers injury report: Marcus Gilbert back at practice, JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) sits out

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Steelers Marcus Gilbert during ota work outs May, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers Marcus Gilbert during ota work outs May, 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 9 hours ago

Marcus Gilbert was looking forward to showing he was healthy enough to play Monday night in Tampa. A driving rainstorm never gave him the chance.

“I couldn’t even get on the field,” the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting right tackle said of pregame warm-ups prior to playing the Buccaneers. “It was coming down too hard. By the time I could get out there, it was time for the team to go out and I couldn’t even give it a shot. That was unfortunate.”

Gilbert’s chances of playing Sunday when the Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens are much better. Though the Steelers practice Wednesday was a glorified walkthrough, Gilbert said his ailing hamstring “felt pretty good” as a full participant in it.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, but this week I’m pretty optimistic,” Gilbert said. “I want to see how things go day by day and have no setbacks.”

Two other starters who missed Monday’s game – Morgan Burnett and David DeCastro – were also full practice participants Wednesday.

A surprise addition to the injury report was second-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who did not practice because of an abdomen injury. Also not practicing was cornerback Mike Hilton, whose elbow injury suffered Monday was evaluated Tuesday.

Hilton was spotted in a sling when spotted in the locker room late in the afternoon. Asked by PennLive.com if he would practice Thursday, Hilton said, “Probably, I don’t know yet.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

