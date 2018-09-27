Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Cornerback Mike Hilton relieved that elbow injury is just a hyper-extension

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) goes up to intercept a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) goes up to intercept a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the first half Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 2 hours ago

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton said he will take part in individual drills at practice Thursday after an MRI revealed a hyper-extension in his injured elbow.

Hilton exited in the second half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Hilton feared a more serious injury when he was hurt while going out of bounds. Coach Mike Tomlin even described the injury as “significant” after the game.

“I’m very relieved,” Hilton said. “The way it looked, it could have been a lot worse. People thought it was my shoulder.”

Hilton’s availability for the Steelers’ game Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens remains up in the air. Hilton said he continues to have difficulty straightening his arm and is lacking strength in that area.

“It doesn’t bother me running or catching the ball or anything,” he said. “If I can get that initial straight line on, I’ll be fine.”

Hilton said some fluid remains in his elbow, but he has shed the sling he wore while watching practice Wednesday.

If Hilton can’t play against Baltimore, Cameron Sutton will take his spot at slot corner.

Hilton had five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery against Tampa Bay prior to his injury.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

