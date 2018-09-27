Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

NFL has 'clarified techniques that constitute' roughing the passer

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after his penalty for roughing the passer during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Even Mike Tomlin said Monday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers win “probably wasn’t a fun game to watch.” The coach was referring to the abundance of penalties in total, but the four roughing-the-passer calls – all in the first half – got the most attention.

Including, apparently, the NFL’s.

The league’s competition committee – of which Tomlin is a member – met via conference call Wednesday evening and specifically discussed roughing the passer rules, according to an NFL statement released Thursday.

While the league said “there would be no rule changes,” it acknowledged that the “body-weight provision” is being enforced differently this season than it has since it was first introduced in 1995.

The league did, though, make the body-weight provision an officiating point of emphasis this spring. That will continue, but the NFL statement said “(t)o ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul” and that video feedback will “be provided throughout the season to coaches, players and officials illustrating clear examples of permissible and impermissible contact on the quarterback.”

Minutes before the league released its statement, the Steelers’ defensive captain and 2017 sack leader expressed exasperation concerning the league regulations on defensive players regarding tackling a quarterback.

“I was always taught to wrap up, get your shoulder in there and you’ll be able to stay clean,” Cameron Heyward said. “(But) you’re almost better either going for the ball or holding him up and letting them blow the play dead which is crazy to me but this is 2018.”

“Unless the ref is going to blow it super early dead, it’s what we are dealing with.”

The team’s current sack leader, T.J. Watt, noted that defensive players can’t practice legal technique because quarterbacks are off-limits in practice. He suggested the only recourse is to try for fumble as the priority in pursuing a quarterback.

“When it comes to trying get a guy down, it’s hard to kind of compartmentalize, ‘Oh, I can’t hit him here,’” Watt said.

The full NFL statement, as released Thursday via the Twitter account of league vice president of football communications Michael Signora :

“The NFL competition committee met last night by conference call to discuss enforcement of roughing the passer rules with a specific emphasis on the use of body weight by a defender. The committee reviewed video of roughing the passer fouls from both this season to date and 2017.

In reiterating its position on quarterback protection, the committee determined there would be no rule changes to the point of emphasis approved this spring to the rule, of which the body weight provision has been in place since 1995.

To ensure consistency in officiating the rule, the committee clarified techniques that constitute a foul. Video feedback will continue to be provided throughout the season to coaches, players and officials illustrating clear examples of permissible and impermissible contact on the quarterback.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

