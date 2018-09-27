Steelers' T.J. Watt gets custom-painted cleats representing Pirates, Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

T.J. Watt is a Wisconsin native who stayed in-state for college. Seventeen months since he first joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, though, he’s officially become a Yinzer.

Watt was wearing custom-painted cleats for Thursday’s practice that featured the logos of the Pirates and Penguins.

“Just trying to do something cool,” said Watt, the Steelers’ second-year leader and 2018 sack leader.

“I’m (a paid endorsee for) Reebok, so I can’t show any competing logos so I just black (Nike logos) out anyways and get cool paint jobs.”

In recent years it’s become increasingly common for NFL players to have custom paint jobs on their cleats, although the league regulates what can be worn during the games.

Watt threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Pirates game last season not long after being drafted by the Steelers in the first round.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.