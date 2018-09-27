DeCastro, Gilbert practice again; Smith-Schuster, Burnett limited

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved a step closer toward having their two injured offensive linemen back in the lineup Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Right guard David DeCastro (hand) and right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) were full practice participants Thursday for the second day in a row. The practice Thursday was a regular one unlike Wednesday which resembled a walk-through.

DeCastro has missed the past two games, and Gilbert was inactive Monday night in Tampa Bay.

Guard Ramon Foster returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday for a veteran day off. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also practiced after getting a day off Wednesday.

Limited in practice were slot cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) and strong safety Morgan Burnett (groin). For Burnett, it was a downgrade from Wednesday when he was a full participant.

Center Maurkice Pouncey did not practice, but it was not injury related.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.