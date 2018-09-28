Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DeCastro, Gilbert will return, JuJu will play Sunday for Steelers; Hilton, Burnett doubtful

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
This is a 2018 photo of David DeCastro of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team. This image reflects the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster as of Thursday, June 7, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
The right side of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is back.

A week after missing a game because of injury, guard David DeCastro (broken hand) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) each made it through a full week of practice and are track to play during Sunday night’s AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers, though, likely will be missing two of their five starters in the secondary – safety Morgan Burnett and slot corner Mike Hilton are both listed as doubtful on the Steelers’ official injury report. Burnett will probably miss a second consecutive game because of a groin injury; Hilton suffered a dislocated elbow during Monday’s win at Tampa Bay.

The only other player listed on the team’s official injury report because of injury this week, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, also will play against the Ravens. Smith-Schuster said the abdomen injury that prevented him from practicing Wednesday and kept him limited Thursday was suffered two weeks ago in a loss to Kansas City. He had a game-high nine catches against the Buccaneers.

DeCastro said he will wear a brace of some sort over his right hand, one that was broken in Week 1’s tie at Cleveland. After a frustrating futile attempt at practicing with it last week, DeCastro said swelling went down well enough this week that the hand feels “really, really good.”

“Looking forward to getting back out there,” the All Pro said.

Rookie Terrell Edmunds will make his third start at strong safety if Burnett does not play’ Cameron Sutton will fill in for Hilton in the slot.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

click me