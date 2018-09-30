Steelers Hall of Honor inductee Rocky Bleier reflects on Raiders

About two hours before the Pittsburgh Steelers were to kick off what has been referred to as a semiannual bloodbath with the Baltimore Ravens, one of their all-time greats was reminding everyone what a true hate-filled rivalry is.

“Oh my god,” Rocky Bleier said, “those Raiders games.”

At Heinz Field to be recognized as part of this year’s Steelers Hall of Honor class, Bleier said football is at its best during rivalries such as Steelers-Ravens (over the past two decades) and Steelers-Oakland Raiders (during his playing days in the 1970s).

“I think what becomes important in the game are those rivalries,” said Bleier, who had 5,159 yards from scrimmage and was part of four Super Bowl-winning teams over 11 seasons with the Steelers. “I think everybody gets their juices up for them. It’s a game everybody looks forward to because you hate the team. And that’s usually because they have beaten you in the past or they’re just as good as you — or they think they are better than you.”

Bleier was one of five members in the Steelers’ second Hall of Honor class, its first since a group gained automatic admission as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also honored this weekend were wide receiver Buddy Dial, offensive lineman Alan Faneca and former player personnel executives Art Rooney Jr. and Bill Nunn. Nunn and Dial were inducted posthumously and were represented by family members.

Rooney Jr. and Nunn built the Super Steelers of the 1970s who went head-to-head with Al Davis’ Raiders 11 times over the first eight years of the decade, including five playoff meetings.

Bleier said the rivalry was born when Noll declined Davis’ overtures to coach his team. It grew as much because of a contrast in personalities as it did because the stakes were often so high and the teams so good.

“Those games, think of how important those games were,” Bleier said. “The Raiders were in championships then. They were a dominant team and much like us had that blue-collar renegade kind of team (reputation).”

Bleier quickly amended his statement and smiled.

“They were more renegade than we were. We were more sophisticated and intelligent.”

And with that one-liner, Bleier launched into a series of anecdotes describing the Steelers-Raiders hate of the era he played in:

• Bleier said his 83-year-old grandfather got into a fight during a Steelers-Raiders game in Oakland. “Somebody was talking badly about his grandson, and he took exception to it, and so he crawled up over the grandstands and punched him.”

• During a game in Oakland, even as the Raiders’ Ray Guy was booming punts, Steelers punter Bobby Walden was having trouble. “He’d come back and say, ‘They’re taking the air out of the ball! They’re taking the air out of the ball!’ So there was ‘Deflate-gate’ way back at that time.”

• According to Bleier, one of the reasons Noll did not put numbers on Steelers practice jerseys was “because he knew there were (Raiders) spies at Three Rivers Stadium somewhere trying to get an inside jab at what the Steelers were doing.”

• “We’d go out and we play Oakland, and they would (be in the midst of) a drought — except on that Sunday that we played,” Bleier said. “To slow our running game down, the field was soaked and mushy — and they never cut the grass. It was long, to stop the running game. And I remember one time (over the baseball infield at Oakland Coliseum), they turfed it — but they didn’t tack it down. So it was loose.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.