Steelers' James Conner touts high school, not Pitt, in 'Sunday Night Football' intro

A shot at Pitt? Or just merely a well-meaning shout-out to his other alma mater?

Pitt Nation will probably want an explanation.

During the taped lineup introductions NBC uses to list the offensive and defensive starters of its “Sunday Night Football” telecast, players say their name and give their college.

Well, most players. On occasion, some have been known to list a high school, or even do some other creative thing (think Ike Taylor saying “Swaggin’ U” ).

In advance of Sunday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field, running back James Conner elected to say, “James Conner, Erie McDowell.”

Conner was an all-ACC standout at Pitt, which of course shares both a practice facility (UPMC Rooney Sports Complex) and home field with the Steelers. He came to Pitt in 2013 out of Erie McDowell High School in the Erie suburb of Millcreek Township.

Some with Pitt ties went to social media to express dissatisfaction, bewilderment or even anger with Conner’s decision to recognize his high school.

Pitt lost, 45-14, to Central Florida on Saturday to fall to 2-3 on the season.

