Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Thoughts on Steelers' prime-time loss to Ravens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to turn a negative into a positive against the Baltimore Ravens, even if it resulted in a halftime tie.

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to turn a negative into a positive against the Baltimore Ravens, even if it resulted in a halftime tie.

No wonder they have split the past 20 games of this AFC North series.

The Baltimore Ravens took a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter Sunday night at Heinz Field. The key play saw strong safety Tony Jefferson stripping Vance McDonald, setting the Steelers tight end up for a shot by linebacker C.J. Mosley.

But the Steelers answered with two touchdowns in a second quarter that involved a score-saving strip and fumble recovery, as well as a pair of payback hits that got the Heinz Field crowd into the game.

For the second straight week, however, the Steelers went scoreless in the second half.

That they remain winless in the AFC North means making the playoffs is a problem.

•••

1. Slow starts: The Steelers continued their string of sluggish starts, as opponents have outscored them, 42-7, in the first quarter.

The Ravens marched 75 yards on eight plays on the opening possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Joe Flacco’s 33-yard touchdown pass to John Brown.

The Steelers responded by going to McDonald twice in the first three plays, only to see him stripped by Jefferson at the 31. Jefferson returned the fumble recovery for a touchdown, but it was overturned after video review.

That didn’t stop the Ravens, who used a 19-yard pass to Chris Moore to set up a 3-yard touchdown from Flacco to Alex Collins for a 14-0 lead at 8:03 of the first quarter.

The second quarter is a different story.

•••

2. Going for seconds: The Steelers seem to come alive in the second quarter, where they have outscored opponents 66-3.

The Steelers got a strong sign to start the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. But Baltimore answered with a 71-yard pass to Brown, who beat strong safety Terrell Edmunds inside and gave the Ravens the ball at the Steelers’ 13.

But on a first-and-goal at the 2, free safety Sean Davis stripped Collins and Edmunds recovered at the 1.

The pivotal play lay was a third-and-4 at the 36, when Antonio Brown turned his first catch into a 15-yard gain. But James Conner was called for an illegal blind-side block, one that lifted Mosley off his feet and onto his backside.

So they ran third-and-4 again, and Ben Roethlisberger went back to Brown for a 9-yard pass and first down. That set up Boswell’s 39-yard field goal to make it 14-6 with 6:26 left in the half.

•••

3. Payback time: After Conner leveled Mosley, McDonald soon got his own payback play on Jefferson.

McDonald, a viral video sensation for his stiff-arm on Tampa Bay safety Chris Conte on Monday night, ran over Jefferson on a 33-yard pass play to the Baltimore 32.

That set up Roethlisberger’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Brown, and a 2-point conversion pass to Conner tied it at 14-14 with 2:50 left in the half.

So, if you’re keeping score: Chris Brown scored a touchdown before Jefferson stripped McDonald, who took a shot from Mosley, who took a shot from Conner and McDonald ran over Jefferson to set up a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown and a 2-point conversion pass to Conner.

Confused? You should be.

No wonder this series is so evenly matched.

•••

4. X-factor: If you thought Roethlisberger was ruffled by the Steelers selecting his potential successor in Mason Rudolph in the third round of the NFL Draft, imagine the Ravens’ quarterback room.

They took Lamar Jackson in the first round, signaling that the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner could replace Flacco.

Where Rudolph has been relegated to the sidelines as the third-string quarterback, the Ravens work Jackson into their offense in short-yardage situations.

Jackson came up with one of the biggest plays of the second half, converting on third-and-3 at the Baltimore 40. Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt appeared to stop Jackson short of the first-down marker but a video review upheld the call on the field.

Flacco found tight end Mark Andrews for 10 yards before cornerback Joe Haden made a big breakup of a deep pass to John Brown. But Flacco hit Tim White for a 14-yard gain, and that put the Ravens in range for a 47-yard Justin Tucker field goal and a 17-14 lead with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Jackson’s run was the pivotal play.

•••

5. Chance for a comeback?: Tucker connected on two more field goals the second one a 28-yarder to give the Ravens a 23-14 lead with 3:37 left.

Baltimore had a nine-point lead (38-29) last December at Heinz Field, only to see the Steelers rally for a last-minute 39-38 victory.

Roethlisberger reverted to forcing passes to Brown into coverage. A third-and-5 was knocked down by safety Adam Levine Sr., forcing a punt. The Ravens answered by covering 82 yards in 6:40, leaving the Steelers precious little time.

When Roethlisberger tried to squeeze another throw into triple coverage, Levine picked off his pass to set up another Tucker field goal to end any chance for a comeback.

And, a year after running the table in the AFC North, the Steelers remain winless in division play.

With a 1-2-1 start, winning the division might be their only chance at the playoffs.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.