Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Marcus Gilbert, Mike Hilton will play; Vince Williams, Morgan Burnett out Sunday for Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

Missing Friday’s practice virtually assures linebacker Vince Williams, safety Morgan Burnett and special teamer Darrius Heyward-Bey will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But three other key contributors will.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and kicker Chris Boswell practiced Friday and will play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hilton missed last week’s loss to Baltimore because of an elbow injury, Boswell suffered a left (plant) foot injury during Wednesday’s practice and Gilbert missed Thursday’s practice because of a knee ailment.

Gilbert said Friday he and his knee feel “good, really good. Just being banged up and really just taking a day for rest (Thursday). Everything is good.”

Williams (hamstring), Burnett (groin) and Heyward-Bey (ankle) are listed as doubtful of the Steelers’ injury report, but rarely do players given that designation suit up for the Steelers — particularly after none practiced fully during the week. The Steelers have not declared a player as “out” on their official injury report over any of the past four weeks.

Williams left last Sunday’s game during the fourth quarter. He will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his six-year career. Burnett has played in only two games so far this season, and Heyward-Bey has only once previously had an injury that caused him to miss playing time over his five seasons with the Steelers.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Related Content
Steelers' Antonio Brown on his connection with Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's like WiFi, you know?' 
Netflix works the vast majority of the time, but sometimes a movie stops streaming at your favorite part or a document is taking way too ...
Sunday will be 'tough' for Steelers' Vince Williams, missing 1st career game because of injury
Vince Williams' attire for Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Atlanta Falcons will be different than any he's adorned his early days with the team. The ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me