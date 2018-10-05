Marcus Gilbert, Mike Hilton will play; Vince Williams, Morgan Burnett out Sunday for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Missing Friday’s practice virtually assures linebacker Vince Williams, safety Morgan Burnett and special teamer Darrius Heyward-Bey will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But three other key contributors will.

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton, right tackle Marcus Gilbert and kicker Chris Boswell practiced Friday and will play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hilton missed last week’s loss to Baltimore because of an elbow injury, Boswell suffered a left (plant) foot injury during Wednesday’s practice and Gilbert missed Thursday’s practice because of a knee ailment.

Gilbert said Friday he and his knee feel “good, really good. Just being banged up and really just taking a day for rest (Thursday). Everything is good.”

Williams (hamstring), Burnett (groin) and Heyward-Bey (ankle) are listed as doubtful of the Steelers’ injury report, but rarely do players given that designation suit up for the Steelers — particularly after none practiced fully during the week. The Steelers have not declared a player as “out” on their official injury report over any of the past four weeks.

Williams left last Sunday’s game during the fourth quarter. He will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his six-year career. Burnett has played in only two games so far this season, and Heyward-Bey has only once previously had an injury that caused him to miss playing time over his five seasons with the Steelers.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.