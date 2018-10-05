Steelers' Antonio Brown on his connection with Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's like WiFi, you know?'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Netflix works the vast majority of the time, but sometimes a movie stops streaming at your favorite part or a document is taking way too long to download?

Antonio Brown knows the feeling — at least, that’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver said when asked about his connection with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s like WiFi, you know?” Brown said. “Sometimes the connection is poor, sometimes the connection is great.”

Speaking after practice Friday, Brown sought to extinguish growing whispers there is a rift — or, at least, communication issues — between he and Roethlisberger. The Athletic reported Brown and Roethlisberger were not speaking on the sidelines during the second half of last week’s loss to Baltimore.

“Me and Ben are laughing about you guys creating drama,” Brown said, addressing the media, “writing about us, trying to create adversity and distractions. We were actually texting about it laughing. We communicate all the time on text message about you guys.”

Brown was spotted speaking with backup quarterback Josh Dobbs on the sidelines during Sunday’s game during the period in which he and Roethlisberger had the appearance of ignoring each other.

“I don’t know what you guys are watching or who I talked to or what you guys are looking for,” Brown said. “But I’m (merely) trying to play winning football.”

Brown has 29 catches for 272 yards through four games this season, his lowest yardage total through the quarter of any season since he became a starter in 2012. Over the six seasons since and prior to this season, Brown averaged 400 receiving yards through the first four games of a season.

After leading the NFL in either receptions or receiving yards four times over the past four seasons, Brown ranks 35th in the league in yards and tied for ninth in catches. He trails teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster in both categories.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.