Steelers

Sunday will be 'tough' for Steelers' Vince Williams, missing 1st career game because of injury

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
The Steelers' Vince Williams signs autographs before practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at Memorial Stadium.
Vince Williams’ attire for Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Atlanta Falcons will be different than any he’s adorned his early days with the team.

The Steelers’ longest-tenured linebacker will not be in uniform because of a hamstring injury.

“It’s tough,” Williams said Friday after missing a week of practice. “I’ve never missed a game (because of injury) ever. I missed a year (in college) but never missed a singular game my whole football career.”

Williams was inactive because of coach’s decision for the first game of his 2013 rookie season after the Steelers took him with a sixth-round draft pick. But he’s played in the 83 regular-season games since, a streak that is the fourth-longest among active NFL linebackers.

That streak, though, will come to an end Sunday at Heinz Field. Williams is listed as “doubtful” on the team’s official injury report, and over the past five seasons no player with such a designation has played for the Steelers.

Tyler Matakevch, L.J. Fort and Matthew Thomas will take Williams’ place at right inside linebacker against the Falcons. The plan is for Matakevich to play in the base defense and for Fort to play in passing-down subpackages (against the potent passing offense of Atlanta’s, that figures to be often), with rookie Thomas sprinkled in at times.

“It’s a good rotation between us,” Thomas said.

Not exactly clear is who will take over Williams’ role as the defense’s playcaller, though a logical choice is starting left inside linebacker Jon Bostic. Williams wears the “green dot” helmet that has radio communication with coaches on the sideline; Fort has traditionally been the second defensive player allowed to wear the radio helmet, as he was last week.

“They all do a great job communicating anyway,” Williams said. “(Who wears the dot) is not that much of a big deal…. They’re all professionals, everybody is prepared.”

Fort, Matakevich and Thomas have combined for one NFL start – and that was six years ago by Fort when he played for the Cleveland Browns. The three have combined for 11 defensive snaps this season – all in the fourth quarter last week by Fort after Williams was injured. An undrafted rookie, Thomas has yet to play an NFL regular-season snap on defense.

“Everybody is capable of putting their hand in the pile and contributing,” Williams said.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

