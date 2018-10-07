Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster mimes giving birth in TD celebration
Updated 10 hours ago
Moments after Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster hooked up to conceive a Pittsburgh Steelers first-quarter touchdown Sunday, Smith-Schuster gave birth on live TV.
Congratulations! It's a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/pRU3JAzB5T— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018
OK, it was just a mimed birth. Of a football. But the Steelers’ receiver and his fellow second-year teammate James Conner combined for what is one of the more original touchdown celebrations since the rules were loosened in recent years.
Smith-Schuster’s 18-yard touchdown reception with 37 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Steelers a 13-0 lead on the Atlanta Falcons.
What.A.Catch. pic.twitter.com/sVYNn6QtIr— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018
