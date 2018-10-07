Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Joe Haden keeps Falcons star WR Julio Jones in check in Steelers' win

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 6:54 p.m.
The Steelers’ Joe Haden takes down the Falcons’ Julio Jones in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers’ Joe Haden takes down the Falcons’ Julio Jones in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

Despite leading the NFL in receiving yards, Julio Jones was searching for his first touchdown entering the game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Exiting the game, the Atlanta Falcons star receiver still is seeking that elusive first score thanks to the play of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

Assigned to follow Jones, Haden didn’t allow a catch to the receiver until the fourth quarter. By that time, the Steelers were well on their way to a 41-17 victory at Heinz Field.

Jones, who entered the game with 502 receiving yards, finished with five catches for 62 yards. All of his production came in garbage time as the Falcons trailed by 17 points heading into the fourth quarter.

“That was solid,” Haden said. “No touchdowns is the big thing.”

Haden typically starts at left corner, with Artie Burns and Coty Sensabaugh splitting snaps on the right side in recent weeks. This time, Haden lined up across from Jones no matter the side of the field. The only exception was when Jones began his route in the slot.

“They had a good gameplan for me,” Jones said. “Discouraged me early on.”

The previous time Haden was asked to break protocol and follow a receiver was in Week 16 last year when he shadowed Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins didn’t have a catch in the first half and finished with four catches for 65 yards and a late touchdown in a Steelers’ 34-6 win on Christmas.

“We know that Joe is game for a challenge, and Joe did a heck of a job today,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

The challenge was nothing new for Haden. He shadowed Jones twice in college when Haden was at Florida and Jones at Alabama. He did it for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, limiting Jones to five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a mutual respect,” Haden said. “At the end of the day, he’s going to get his. I’m going to get mine. He’s a great talent. When you’re getting people paid $16 million to be a wide receiver, he’s obviously pretty good.

“It’s a mental game of him knowing I’m going to be in his face trying to make sure he doesn’t catch it. It’s just a battle.”

One that Haden keeps winning.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me