Steelers' T.J. Watt produces 2nd 3-sack game of season

T.J. Watt had a gameplan for pass-rushing against Atlanta Falcons right tackle Jake Matthews on Sunday.

It’s apparent the plan was executed well.

For the second game in less than a month, Watt had three sacks, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 41-17 victory.

“I felt like I could just get the inside move on him early,” Watt said afterwards, “and I think any time you are a pass-rusher and you can get the inside move on a guy early, it kind of gets in his head. And whether that was my (on-the-spot) decision or we had personal coaching decisions where I was going inside, I think it helped a lot. We let the four-man rush go well today, and it worked out well for us.”

Watt had half of the Steelers’ six sacks, matching their total from their previous three games combined. Watt had none in that span — and was credited with only three pressures/hurries — after he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack effort at Cleveland in the opener.

On Sunday, the final of Watt’s three sacks of Matt Ryan forced a fumble that L.J. Fort recovered in the end zone for the Steelers’ second defensive touchdown over the past three games.

Watt is the first Steelers player with at least six sacks through the first five games of a season since James Harrison in 2009.

“He’s a special kid, and he’s only going to keep getting better,” inside linebacker Jon Bostic said. “You just keep seeing the splash plays, the spurts and whatnot from him. So now it’s just as a defense consistently getting that pressure on the quarterback because that rush and coverage work together.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.