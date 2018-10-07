Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers' T.J. Watt produces 2nd 3-sack game of season

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates the sacking of Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates the sacking of Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan in the third quarter Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Updated 1 hour ago

T.J. Watt had a gameplan for pass-rushing against Atlanta Falcons right tackle Jake Matthews on Sunday.

It’s apparent the plan was executed well.

For the second game in less than a month, Watt had three sacks, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 41-17 victory.

“I felt like I could just get the inside move on him early,” Watt said afterwards, “and I think any time you are a pass-rusher and you can get the inside move on a guy early, it kind of gets in his head. And whether that was my (on-the-spot) decision or we had personal coaching decisions where I was going inside, I think it helped a lot. We let the four-man rush go well today, and it worked out well for us.”

Watt had half of the Steelers’ six sacks, matching their total from their previous three games combined. Watt had none in that span — and was credited with only three pressures/hurries — after he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack effort at Cleveland in the opener.

On Sunday, the final of Watt’s three sacks of Matt Ryan forced a fumble that L.J. Fort recovered in the end zone for the Steelers’ second defensive touchdown over the past three games.

Watt is the first Steelers player with at least six sacks through the first five games of a season since James Harrison in 2009.

“He’s a special kid, and he’s only going to keep getting better,” inside linebacker Jon Bostic said. “You just keep seeing the splash plays, the spurts and whatnot from him. So now it’s just as a defense consistently getting that pressure on the quarterback because that rush and coverage work together.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me