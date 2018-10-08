Steelers' special teams has best game of season when Brian Allen makes his season debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six days after Brian Allen was added to the 53-man roster and on the day of his 2018 regular-season debut, the Pittsburgh Steelers had by far their best performance of the season on special teams .

Coincidence? Allen could only sheepishly smile when asked.

“It just felt good to be back out there,” the second-year cornerback said. “It was a long time coming for me, so when I got back out there I just tried to make my impact and my presence felt any way I could.”

For Allen during the Steelers’ 41-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, that meant serving as part of both the kickoff and punt return and coverage teams – the highlight of which was playing the “gunner” on punt coverage.

For a 6-foot-3 cornerback by trade who can run a 4.4-ish time in the 40-yard dash, that seems like a natural fit, particularly when the veteran who normally performs those duties (Darrius Heyward-Bey) was out because of an ankle injury.

Allen’s highlight was downing a ball at the Atlanta 2 yard-line on a Jordan Berry punt in the fourth quarter. It set up a Steelers’ touchdown three plays later.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I just go out and give it 110 percent,” Allen said. “I was just so happy to be back out there.”

A fifth-round pick out of Utah last year, Allen spent his entire rookie season on the 53-man roster , appearing in 10 games (all on special teams). He did not make the 53-man out of camp this season, though, and was on the practice squad for four weeks until being promoted after Nat Berhe was placed on injured reserve last week.

