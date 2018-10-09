Lawsuit alleges Steelers' Antonio Brown nearly hit toddler with items he threw from balcony

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is being sued for allegedly throwing furniture from a 14th-floor balcony that landed near where a toddler and his grandfather had been walking.

Ophir Sternberg , the CEO and founding partner of Miami-based Lionheart Capital, LLC, is seeking in excess of $15,000 in damages, claiming the incident left his then-22-month-old son “severely traumatized,” according to an Aug. 16 lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County, Fla. Sternberg is suing Brown on behalf of his son, Amnon Sternberg, who is named as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

An employee with Lionheart Capital, LLC said Ophir Sternberg wasn’t available for comment when a Tribune-Review reporter called his office Tuesday. She referred questions to his lawyer, Alan Kluger. Messages left for Kluger on Tuesday weren’t immediately returned.

The Steeelers declined to comment on the litigation.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. April 24 at The Mansions at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., according to the lawsuit. Brown had been leasing one of the units at the complex at the time and Amnon Sternberg was one of his neighbors, the suit said.

According to the lawsuit, Amnon Sternberg and his grandfather had been walking near the pool when large and heavy objects, including two vases, an ottoman and other pieces of furniture started to fall from the building from many floors above them for several minutes. Some of the items fell within “a mere foot or two” of them and could have severely injured or possibly killed them, the suit said.

Amnon Sternberg was “immediately terror stricken and ran away crying hysterically,” and “severely traumatized by the incident, crying for hours on end the day it occurred and was unable to sleep that night,” the suit said.

“Since that day, (Amnon Sternberg) has exhibited symptoms of fear and anxiety, having night terrors every night and waking up numerous times in a panic and crying, when this never occurred prior to the incident,” the lawsuit said.

The incident was investigated by security personnel, who determined Brown was responsible for throwing the objects. Surveillance video also shows the objects falling from the 14th floor balcony and landing close to Amnon Sternberg and his grandfather, the suit said.

Brown, according to the suit, allegedly caused extensive damage to the room in a fit of rage and threw the objects over the balcony. The suit further alleges that Brown was “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel when the Sunny Isles police arrived to the scene.”

Acqualina 1402 LLC is also suing Brown in excess of $15,000 for damages the star football player allegedly caused to the unit he was leasing. That lawsuit was filed in Miami-Dade County, Fla. on Aug. 15.

That lawsuit says Brown’s unit was leased with high end custom furniture such as a leather couch, silk fabric covered sofas and top of the line appliances, and Brown breached his lease by defacing the premises and damaging the furnishings. He was renting the unit for $35,000 a month on a six month lease, according to the suit.

The Steelers also declined to comment on that litigation.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.