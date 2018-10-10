Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says elbow issue not a concern

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is strip sacked by the Browns' Genard Avery in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is strip sacked by the Browns' Genard Avery in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Firstenergy Stadium.

Updated 5 hours ago

A day after unsolicitedly mentioning that an elbow injury had been adversely affecting his throwing motion, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger downplayed the elbow would be an issue going forward.

“Ah, it’s fine,” Roethlisberger said from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday morning. “I don’t even need to talk about it. It’s good.”

During his weekly radio show on 93.7 FM on Tuesday, Roethlisberger said he was “dealing with a little bit of an elbow issue,” referring to when he was strip-sacked by the Browns’ Genard Avery late in overtime during the season opener Sept. 9 at Cleveland.

Roethlisberger missed two days of practice the ensuing week but has not missed any of the four games since.

Just before halftime of this past Sunday’s game against Atlanta, Roethlisberger threw an interception in the end zone to drop his passer rating to 64.6 to that point. He had a perfect rating of 158.3 in the second half (10 for 12, 155 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions) as the Steelers scored touchdowns on their first three drives.

Roethlisberger said Tuesday that he made an adjustment at halftime to keep his elbow up, resisting the temptation to drop it to avoid pain.

“It’s something I need to mentally get over in terms of my throwing motion,” Roethlisberger said Tuesday. “I’ve got to keep the arm high to keep the ball driving instead of sailing, that’s all.”

Roethlisberger has not missed a meaningful snap this season. He’s only missed five games because of injury since December 2012.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

