Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Reports: Steelers' Mike Tomlin fined $25,000 for criticizing officiating

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Jason Behnken/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to defensive back Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 8 hours ago

Mike Tomlin’s criticism of the officiating reportedly has made him $25,000 lighter in the wallet.

USA Today and the NFL Network, citing sources, reported Wednesday afternoon that Tomlin was fined for the comments he made Sunday after the Steelers’ 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tomlin, a member of the league’s competition committee, said on Tuesday that he did not expect to receive a fine.

It is the second known fine that Tomlin received in his 12-year tenure with the Steelers. He was docked $100,000 for stepping onto the field during a kickoff return in a 2013 game at Baltimore.

Tomlin was critical of the officiating when he was asked about two hands-to-the-face penalties that were called against outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Tomlin said he had no problem with those calls, before adding, “Some of the other stuff is a joke. We got to get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We got to get them correct, and so I’m (ticked) about it, to be quite honest with you, but that’s all I’m going to say on it.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me