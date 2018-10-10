Reports: Steelers' Mike Tomlin fined $25,000 for criticizing officiating

Mike Tomlin’s criticism of the officiating reportedly has made him $25,000 lighter in the wallet.

USA Today and the NFL Network, citing sources, reported Wednesday afternoon that Tomlin was fined for the comments he made Sunday after the Steelers’ 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tomlin, a member of the league’s competition committee, said on Tuesday that he did not expect to receive a fine.

It is the second known fine that Tomlin received in his 12-year tenure with the Steelers. He was docked $100,000 for stepping onto the field during a kickoff return in a 2013 game at Baltimore.

Tomlin was critical of the officiating when he was asked about two hands-to-the-face penalties that were called against outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Tomlin said he had no problem with those calls, before adding, “Some of the other stuff is a joke. We got to get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We got to get them correct, and so I’m (ticked) about it, to be quite honest with you, but that’s all I’m going to say on it.”

