Steelers

Vince Williams returns to Steelers practice; L.J. Fort sits

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 4:18 p.m.

Three days after missing a game because of injury for the first time in his NFL career, Vince Williams returned to Pittsburgh Steelers practice Wednesday. But one of the inside linebackers who replaced him last week did not practice.

Williams was listed as a full participant on the official practice report for Wednesday after he did not practice last week or play Sunday against Atlanta because of a hamstring injury.

Fort and Tyler Matakevich filled Williams’ spot at left inside linebacker against the Falcons. Fort missed Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

Also practicing was rookie safety Terrell Edmunds, who sustained a calf injury Sunday.

Others who did not practice because of injury were safety Morgan Burnett and receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey. Burnett has missed the past three games because of a groin injury; Heyward-Bey (ankle) did not play against the Falcons.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

